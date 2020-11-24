Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Declares None Dividend of $0.89

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) announced a None dividend on Monday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of SOR stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

In other news, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President J Richard Atwood bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.88 per share, with a total value of $39,468.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,927. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,542 shares of company stock valued at $497,148 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

