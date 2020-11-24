Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $57,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,145.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $194,118.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,924.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 92,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFST stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,030. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $242.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

