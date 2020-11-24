S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in S&P Global by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $44,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $50,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in S&P Global by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in S&P Global by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $336.06. The company had a trading volume of 21,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.48. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

