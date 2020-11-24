SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Given “Buy” Rating at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research restated their buy rating on shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a market cap of $667.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

