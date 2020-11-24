Spero Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 652 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 758% compared to the typical volume of 76 put options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,137 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $30,494.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 125,900 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $1,733,643.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,263,868. Company insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 69,852 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $432.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.64. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

