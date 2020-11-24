Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Update

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 820,700 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 720,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 820.7 days.

Shares of SNMSF stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Spin Master from $29.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Spin Master from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial raised Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Spin Master from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

