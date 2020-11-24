Spire (NYSE:SR) Downgraded by Cfra

Cfra downgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

SR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sidoti lowered Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.12. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $87.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities analysts expect that Spire will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth about $1,245,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 37,814 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Spire by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Spire by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.