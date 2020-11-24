Stein Mart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) Short Interest Update

Stein Mart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,326,600 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 1,154,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Stein Mart stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Stein Mart has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $485,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc, a specialty omnichannel off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home dÃ©cor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the United States. The company's stores also provides endless aisle, a mobile technology to locate products; a SMart Rewards loyalty program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

