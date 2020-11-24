Stifel Nicolaus Raises Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $78.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AMBA. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ambarella from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ambarella in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

AMBA stock opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.99.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $46,748.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $260,103.38. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 939,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,953,409.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,794 shares of company stock worth $941,362 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 1.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,097,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

