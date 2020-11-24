Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ENI (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,233 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,121% compared to the average daily volume of 101 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ENI by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,644,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,061,000 after acquiring an additional 329,252 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in ENI by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,685,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ENI by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,040,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 132,026 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in ENI by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 553,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 68,112 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in ENI by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 438,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 154,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

E has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

ENI stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

