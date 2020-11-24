Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Prothena Call Options (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,118 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,647% compared to the typical volume of 64 call options.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. Prothena has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $17.63.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 642,236 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth $871,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 96,349.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 60,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

