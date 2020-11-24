Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,163 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,472% compared to the typical volume of 74 call options.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $78,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 356.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,885 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,122,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after buying an additional 789,188 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at $16,528,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 77.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,328,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,225,000 after purchasing an additional 579,445 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 278.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 560,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 412,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.