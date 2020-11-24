StoneCo Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 16,374 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,116% compared to the typical volume of 739 put options.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.21 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.57. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $73.23.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $173.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.92 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. 140166 upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

