Stratabound Minerals Corp. (SB.V) (CVE:SB) Trading Down 12.3%

Stratabound Minerals Corp. (SB.V) (CVE:SB) shares fell 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 100,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 88,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a market cap of $2.30 million and a P/E ratio of -14.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Stratabound Minerals Corp. (SB.V) (CVE:SB)

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project the Golden Culvert property covers an area of 84 square kilometers located in the southeast Yukon Territory.

