Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,515,000 after buying an additional 744,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,719,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,753,000 after acquiring an additional 826,060 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,742,000 after acquiring an additional 81,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,942,000 after acquiring an additional 774,723 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,617 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

