Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,398 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 3,704.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,216 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 32.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,395,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,086,000 after acquiring an additional 583,975 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Lumentum by 251.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,941,000 after acquiring an additional 834,277 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in Lumentum by 44.3% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 880,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,114,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $306,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,467,573 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lumentum from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.77. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

