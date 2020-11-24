Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 69.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $44,258.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,991.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $857,508.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,371 shares of company stock valued at $17,506,093 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TNDM stock opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.85. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -123.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

