Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $245,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,786.86.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,734.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,173.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,818.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,638.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,521.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.