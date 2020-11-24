Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 26.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 316,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 42.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,732,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 62,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 292.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

