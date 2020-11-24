Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Invests $267,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 129.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $881,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY stock opened at $383.86 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.99. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.33.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

