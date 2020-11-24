Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Invests $390,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 95.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,396,931.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $1,762,310.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DG opened at $211.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.17 and a 200-day moving average of $198.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.