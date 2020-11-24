Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Invests $496,000 in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,067 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STX stock opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Cross Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, 140166 restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $797,162.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,698 shares of company stock worth $4,020,593. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

