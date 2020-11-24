Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 94.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,151 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGSB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509,462 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $401,852,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,692,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,325,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,808 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,101 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

