Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Makes New $339,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $716.89.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $1,325,016.00. Insiders sold a total of 10,050 shares of company stock worth $7,260,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $719.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $727.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $655.99. The company has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.90, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $792.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

