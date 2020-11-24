Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 707 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,055,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,225,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST opened at $381.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.41.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total value of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,565,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.33.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

