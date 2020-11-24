Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases Shares of 27,428 Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLUU. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 82.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 29,328 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Glu Mobile by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 126,546 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Glu Mobile by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLUU opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 317.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Several research firms recently commented on GLUU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $1,752,455.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,465,401.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,062.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,448 shares of company stock worth $3,218,752 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

