Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 1,666 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Intel by 45.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC stock opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

