Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 17,098 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,098 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,871,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,045,000 after buying an additional 977,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,494,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 332.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,032,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,002 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,444,000 after purchasing an additional 159,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,424,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,734,000 after purchasing an additional 288,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $31.39.

