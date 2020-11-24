Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 171 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 29,273.9% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 964,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,154,000 after purchasing an additional 961,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,427,000 after purchasing an additional 732,388 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $79,898,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after purchasing an additional 435,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 951,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,371,000 after purchasing an additional 322,711 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $151.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.48. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $74.19 and a 52 week high of $152.61.

About Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

