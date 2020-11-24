Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 993 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

