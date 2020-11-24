Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Takes $463,000 Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of R. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,049,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,664,000 after purchasing an additional 941,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,520,000 after purchasing an additional 456,419 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 370.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 304,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 444,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 278,369 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on R. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Shares of R opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.96. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $59.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.