Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Takes Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QDEL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 465.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $176.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 0.84. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

In other Quidel news, Director Matthew Strobeck purchased 7,300 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.65 per share, with a total value of $1,216,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,043.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.83, for a total value of $3,239,071.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

