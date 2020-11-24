Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will post sales of $7.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.01 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $5.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year sales of $29.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.52 million to $30.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $36.77 million, with estimates ranging from $34.34 million to $40.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 205.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

In other Strongbridge Biopharma news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk bought 1,473,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $3,315,098.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 373.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 185,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 80,569 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,038. The firm has a market cap of $183.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.72. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.