Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Reduced by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 37,080 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,924.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 31.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.3% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 410,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,505,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 20.5% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.23.

SYK traded up $6.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.10. 13,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,434. The company has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.57. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $241.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

