Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Takes $59,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Pfizer by 65.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798,233 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Pfizer by 74.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8,940.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,557 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

