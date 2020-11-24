SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $159.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SYNNEX’s Concentrix business is benefiting from the coronavirus-led work-from-home and online learning wave which is driving demand for offsite-working and learning hardware and software. Moreover, acquisitions and partnerships are helping the company expand its product portfolio. Additionally, the split of the Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly-traded entities will add shareholder value and enhance the company’s competitive position. Nonetheless, supply-chain and logistics services disruptions due to the coronavirus crisis remain a major concern in the near-term. Moreover, an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts and staffing costs continue to weigh on its margins. Adverse foreign-exchange volatility is another concern. Shares of SYNNEX have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.57.

NYSE:SNX opened at $156.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $159.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $32,452.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,773.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $835,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,802.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,776 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 29.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

