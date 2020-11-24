T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Cut by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $21,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.67.

Shares of TROW traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.80. 5,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.66.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

