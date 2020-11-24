Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) (LON:TATE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) (LON:TATE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 713.75 ($9.33).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 695 ($9.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective for the company.

TATE traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Thursday, reaching GBX 646 ($8.44). 486,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,483. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 649.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 663.65. Tate & Lyle plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 493.83 ($6.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 811.40 ($10.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L)’s payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L) Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

