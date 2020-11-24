Tekla Healthcare Investors Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:HQH)

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.

NYSE HQH opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $106,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,687.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $104,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,963.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

