Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of HQL stock opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.28.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 6,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $108,186.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 131,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,766.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $105,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,482.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

