Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, "Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $34.75 on Friday. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,386,482.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $552,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $552,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,458 shares of company stock worth $8,247,032. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

