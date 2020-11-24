Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.14% of Teradyne worth $18,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,298,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,239,000 after purchasing an additional 194,716 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $8,416,638.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $308,990.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,231 shares of company stock worth $23,120,322. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.88. 6,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.68. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $108.65. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

