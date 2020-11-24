TerraKRW Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 24th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. TerraKRW has a market cap of $107.85 million and $19,131.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00029704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00170420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.83 or 0.01055329 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00199411 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00099544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00154633 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s total supply is 121,080,369,921 coins and its circulating supply is 121,079,640,813 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

TerraKRW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.