The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 21.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 330.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 39,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,974 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 23.4% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 59,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.03.

BA stock opened at $211.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.39. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.