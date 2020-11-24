The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XONE. Alliance Global Partners lowered The ExOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The ExOne from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The ExOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.63.

Get The ExOne alerts:

The ExOne stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The ExOne will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The ExOne news, Director John Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $135,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in The ExOne during the second quarter worth $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The ExOne by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in The ExOne during the second quarter worth $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The ExOne by 51.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The ExOne during the second quarter worth $129,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.