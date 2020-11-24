The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168.3% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 199.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 462.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock opened at $228.83 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.