The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.07.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $46.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $62.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 6,975 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $976,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 312.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 24,557 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

