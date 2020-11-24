The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Short Interest Update

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 768,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,867,765.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,455,000 after buying an additional 1,307,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hershey by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,923,000 after purchasing an additional 834,014 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Hershey by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,412,000 after purchasing an additional 797,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Hershey by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,601,000 after purchasing an additional 686,698 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in The Hershey by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,796,000 after purchasing an additional 677,623 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HSY opened at $146.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Hershey has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.