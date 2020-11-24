The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Kroger’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

KR has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.39.

The Kroger stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $203,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,142.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,478. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 75.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 80,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 148.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after acquiring an additional 400,927 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

