The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PGR. ValuEngine cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Benchmark cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

PGR stock opened at $92.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,670 shares of company stock worth $11,742,637 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,295 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,785 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,976,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,648,000 after acquiring an additional 66,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,870,000 after acquiring an additional 553,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

